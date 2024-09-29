Co. Limerick shop celebrates after selling winning €5.5m lottery ticket

A SHOP in Co. Limerick was celebrating this week after it was revealed it sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s €5.5m Lotto Jackpot.

The owner of the Mace store in Kildimo said the news had created a buzz around the town after Ireland's seventh Lotto Jackpot winner of the year was confirmed.

The National Lottery meanwhile has revealed that the owner of the winning €5,501,086 ticket has been in contact and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.

'Delighted'

As well as marking another jackpot success, Wednesday's win was the 26th time this year that the National Lottery had created a millionaire.

Carol Mulcair, who owns the Mace that sold the ticket, said she was delighted for whoever had landed the life-changing sum, adding that she hoped it was a Kildimo resident.

"What a lovely phone call to get! I'm absolutely delighted," she told the National Lottery.

"We've had a couple of small wins over the years but nothing of this size! It's great for the area and will definitely create a buzz around the place. The staff are thrilled too.

"We're a very rural, local shop with the same people coming in every day, so I hope it's one of them. Whoever it is, we're absolutely delighted for them!"

More millionaires

It is the second time a Limerick player has scooped the jackpot this year, while another winner was based in Co. Louth and four were from Co. Dublin.

Meanwhile, there were more millionaires made following last night's Lotto draw.

Two people shared the €2m jackpot, while a player in Co. Dublin won the special €1m Lotto Plus Raffle top-up prize.

The winning ticket for the latter was bought at the Centra store in Stepaside.