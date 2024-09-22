Co. Tipperary woman banned from owning dogs for life following pet's 'needless and preventable' suffering

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image below

A WOMAN from Co. Tipperary has been banned from owning a dog for life after an animal in her care endured 'needless and preventable' suffering.

The 46-year-old from Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, appeared at Clonmel District Court on September 3 and pleaded guilty to four charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

The IPSCA said the dog — which had ear infections, was blind in one eye and had an open wound on its face — had to be euthanised.

"The suffering caused to 'Jack', an elderly dog nearing the end of his life, continued for months but was needless and preventable," said ISPCA Senior Inspector Alice Lacey.

Maggots

The ISPCA official visited the woman's address on June 23, 2023 and discovered a male Yorkshire Terrier in a disorientated state in a small yard.

She told how a closer examination revealed there was a large open cavity on the right side of the dog's face extending from the corner of his mouth to underneath his right eye.

His hair was dirty, greasy and matted and the hair at the front of his head was covering his eyes.

The temperature on the day was approximately 22C and the dog was panting heavily.

The animal was seized and a veterinary assessment found he had a 6cm mass on his face with a large opening at the centre, while numerous maggots were seen moving around the eye socket.

It was found that the dog was blind in his left eye and suffering with a chronic infection in both ears.

Due to the degree of suffering it was enduring, the dog was humanely euthanised on veterinary advice.

'Unacceptable'

The woman claimed that somebody had entered her property and attacked the dog and that she had sought veterinary attention about six months before the ISPCA's visit.

Her representatives also claimed she froze when a vet advised her to have the 14-year-old dog euthanised and was unable to make a decision on the matter.

However, enquiries failed to find a record of corresponding veterinary treatment, while the judge said he did not believe she had consulted with a vet.

Describing the neglect as appalling, he imposed a three-month prison term, suspended for 12 months, fined her €500 and banned her from having a dog for life.

"To see him in this condition was extremely upsetting, he was not even aware I was in the yard with him until I touched him," said Inspector Lacey.

"Failing to seek veterinary treatment for an animal who is suffering is unacceptable, and in this case, the defendant was convicted under the Animal Health & Welfare Act 2013.

"I am grateful to the veterinary practice who acted promptly and allowed Jack the dignity and respect he so much deserved at the very end."