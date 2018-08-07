Coca-Cola lorry crash spills 40 TONNES of coke over major road as soft drink tsunami gives motorists a hard time

This must be soda pressing for anyone stuck in traffic.

The A13 has been closed in east London after a Coca-Cola lorry crashed into a central reservation, spilling hundreds of Coke cans across the carriageway.

Recovery work began in the early hours of this morning to clear up some 40 tonnes of surviving cans after the vehicle crashed near Barking shortly before midnight.

Nice one, was going to go that way for my first job of the day, think I’ll give it a miss — ⚒Jay⚒ (@AndersaurWHU) August 7, 2018

Advertisement

Hey @CocaCola Any chance of getting a free coke after the horrendous journey on the A13 this morning... — LizHamburger (@LizHamburger) August 7, 2018

So one of the lorry’s from my work has crashed through central reservation and tipped the trailer carrying 26 pallets of cans of coke ... easy day for us today #A13 pic.twitter.com/Qhy4wLQAAg — #FuckTottenhamSimples (@AFCNLDNNO1) August 7, 2018

Motorists have been warned of delays lasting several hours and the A13 remains closed westbound between River Road for Movers Lane and the A406 for Beckton Roundabout.

Traffic is building throughout east London with a diversion in operation for motorists heading into the city.

Drivers travelling eastbound have also been affected with two lanes closed in the immediate vicinity of the crash.

Advertisement

Local public transport services are being diverted, according to TfL.

Motorists have expressed their rage at the fizzy mess, complaining they have been stuck on the A13 for several hours.

One wrote: "A13 yet again. Gone grow grey hairs thanks to this road. Its a Coca cola fest apparently today".

Another added: "So one of the lorry’s from my work has crashed through central reservation and tipped the trailer carrying 26 pallets of cans of coke ... easy day for us today #A13".

A third driver warned others to avoid the area entirely, but joked: "Unless you're thirsty. There may be refreshments available."

Advertisement

Brings a whole new meaning to 'flooding the streets with coke'...