COLEY FOLAN: Ten-year anniversary of GAA man's death marked at Birmingham memorial day

WHEN former Sean McDermott's player and underage team mentor Coley Folan passed away in 2013, the ‘mighty Macs’ GAA family came together and developed a memorial tournament in his name.

The annual event is now a popular fixture on the GAA calendar this year was particularly special.

With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of the 44-year-old’s passing, teams from London, Hertfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Manchester and Dublin came together to celebrate Coley’s contribution to the GAA in Britain.

They put on games for age grades from Under 9's through to Under 16's and those playing and attending enjoyed an unrivalled day of family friendly fun – which also included a range of inflatable assault courses and bouncy castles.