COLEY FOLAN: Ten-year anniversary of GAA man's death marked at Birmingham memorial day

WHEN former Sean McDermott's player and underage team mentor Coley Folan passed away in 2013, the ‘mighty Macs’ GAA family came together and developed a memorial tournament in his name.
The annual event is now a popular fixture on the GAA calendar this year was particularly special.
Bouncy Castle fun at the Coley Folan Memorial Day (PICS: Chris Egan)
With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of the 44-year-old’s passing, teams from London, Hertfordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Manchester and Dublin came together to celebrate Coley’s contribution to the GAA in Britain.
Roger Casements V John Mitchell's Under 11's (PICS: Chris Egan)
They put on games for age grades from Under 9's through to Under 16's and those playing and attending enjoyed an unrivalled day of family friendly fun – which also included a range of inflatable assault courses and bouncy castles.
Action from St Kiernans v Parnells U 13's (PICS: Chris Egan)
Coley Folan Cup Winners, Seam McDermott's Under 13's (PICS: Chris Egan)
Roger Casements V Sean McDermotts Under 11's (PICS: Chris Egan)
Sean McDermott's GAA celebrate their win
Under 13's Player of the Tournament, Michael Wrenn (PIC: Chris Egan)
Under 16's Coley Folan Plate Winners, Sean McDermott's (PIC: Chris Egan)
Under 16's Player of the Tournament, Coraigh Dowling (PIC: Chris Egan)
Under 16's Coley Folan Shield Winners, Tara London (PIC: Chris Egan)
Coley Folan Under 11's Plate winners - John Mitchell's (PIC: Chris Egan)
Action from St Kiernans v St Brendans (White) Under 9's (PICS: Chris Egan)
Coley Folan Shield winners, Sean McDermott's Under 9's (PIC: Chris Egan)
Coley Folan Under 9's Plate Winners, St Sylvesters (PICS: Chris Egan)
Roger Casements GAA Under 11's
One moment please...