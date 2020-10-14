Colin Farrell’s stunning transformation into 'Penguin' showcased in new pictures from 'The Batman' set

COLIN FARRELL fans have been given a closer look at the Irishman’s incredible transformation for the much-anticipated upcoming Batman movie reboot.

Farrell has been cast as the Caped Crusader’s iconic adversary, Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin, in The Batman with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight.

When the first trailer for director Matt Reeves’ bold reimagining of the DC Comics icon first arrived online, fans were left stunned by Farrell’s appearance in the brief preview.

Spotted for only a couple of seconds in the trailer, some failed to even recognise the Irishman, given the prosthetics and extensive make-up applied to his distinctive visage.

The majority of the scenes involving Farrell’s Penguin in the trailer took place at night, leaving fans effectively in the dark as to how dramatic a transformation it truly is.

Now fans have been given a clearer look at the Irishman as Cobblepot in the cold light of day after several pictures surfaced online from the set of the film.

Farrell is currently over in Liverpool filming scenes alongside Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, who has been cast as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

The In Bruges actor can be seen sporting thinning black hair and scarred and pockmarked skin.

Visibly bulkier, he is seen wearing a long black leather coat, shirt and tie along with the Penguin’s iconic umbrella.

Major question marks hang over Farrell’s role in the film, given that Paul Dano is also set to appear as the Riddler, who has been reimagined as a serial killer.

Fans aren’t the only ones who struggled to recognise Farrell with co-star Jeffrey Wright, who is playing Jim Gordon, revealing he also didn’t realise it was the Irishman underneath all that makeup.

Wright told SiriusXM: ‘I’ve worked with that makeup artist before and it’s just incredible. Colin walked onto set one day and I walked right past him. ‘I was like, “okay, hey, what’s happening? Where’s Colin? Are we going to shoot?’ It was pretty remarkable.”

Fans still have a while to wait before The Batman arrives with the release date pushed back to March 2022.