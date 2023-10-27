Comedian Dara Ó Briain leads fundraising lunch for Irish charity

COMEDIAN Dara Ó Briain was on hand to lead the fundraising efforts at a charity lunch held in Manchester.

The Irishman, who hails from Bray in Co. Wicklow, was special guest for a charity luncheon in aid of the Fréa organisation.

Fréa includes partner charities Irish Community Care in Liverpool, Irish Community Care Manchester, and Leeds Irish Health & Homes.

Hosted by Maguire Family Law, and spearheaded by Eimear Maguire, the Mayo-born co-founder of the firm, the event raised a whopping £29,030.

More than 150 guests from the Manchester business community came out to support the lunch held in Gaucho in Manchester City Centre.

A range of impressive prizes which were auctioned during the event, including a weekend in Paris, a gold necklace, an iconic Irish harp, by Irish jeweller, Katie Mullally, and a pair of handmade diamond earrings.

All prizes were presented by Ó Briain during the event