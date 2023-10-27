Comedian Dara Ó Briain leads fundraising lunch for Irish charity
News

Dara Ó Briain pictured with Sarah Mangan, Ireland's Consul General to the North of England

COMEDIAN Dara Ó Briain was on hand to lead the fundraising efforts at a charity lunch held in Manchester.

The Irishman, who hails from Bray in Co. Wicklow, was special guest for a charity luncheon in aid of the Fréa organisation.

Dara Ó Briain indulged in a spot of cake-smashing during the lively event

Fréa includes partner charities Irish Community Care in Liverpool, Irish Community Care Manchester, and Leeds Irish Health & Homes.

Hosted by Maguire Family Law, and spearheaded by Eimear Maguire, the Mayo-born co-founder of the firm, the event raised a whopping £29,030.

Leaders of the Fréa organisation, which benefited from the proceeds of the event

More than 150 guests from the Manchester business community came out to support the lunch held in Gaucho in Manchester City Centre.

Event host Eimear Maguire pictured with Sarah Mangan

A range of impressive prizes which were auctioned during the event, including a weekend in Paris, a gold necklace, an iconic Irish harp, by Irish jeweller, Katie Mullally, and a pair of handmade diamond earrings.

All prizes were presented by Ó Briain during the event

