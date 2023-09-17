Community left 'shaken' after man shot in Co. Armagh

AN MLA has said the local community has been left 'shaken' after a man was shot in a village in Co. Armagh this weekend.

Sinn Féin's Liz Kimmins was speaking following the attack on a house in the Gullion View area of Meigh in the early hours of Saturday.

A man in his 50s was struck in the stomach during the incident and has since been treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three other people — two woman and a man — were also in the property at the time of the attack and were left badly shaken.

In a statement, Ms Kimmins slammed those behind the 'cowardly' attack.

"I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Meigh this morning," said the Newry and Armagh MLA.

"This was a reckless attack, which has left the community shaken.

"There is no place for guns on our streets and the thugs involved in these cowardly attacks need to get off the back of our communities.

"A police investigation and operation is now underway in the area.

"Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI."

A police spokesperson has appealed for information following the attack.

"Shortly before 2am on Saturday, September 16, police received a report that a number of shots were fired at a property in the area," said Detective Sergeant Stewart of the PSNI.

"It is believed that a man in his 50s was struck once in the stomach during the incident.

"He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

"Damage was also caused to a kitchen window.

"It is believed that a woman in her 20s, and man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property and although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident."