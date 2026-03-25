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Community left 'stunned' after Belfast woman in her 70s dies following collision involving lorry
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Community left 'stunned' after Belfast woman in her 70s dies following collision involving lorry

A COMMUNITY has been left 'stunned' after a woman, aged in her 70s, died after a collision involving a lorry in Belfast.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Ardoyne area in the north of the city.

The woman, who has been named locally as Mary McCrudden, was understood to have been walking her dog at the time of the incident.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that an elderly woman has died following a fatal collision in Ardoyne yesterday," said John Finucane, MP for Belfast North.

"This tragedy has stunned the entire community and my heart goes out to her family at this devastating time.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the police."

A statement from the PSNI confirmed that a woman in her 70s died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in north Belfast.

"Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 24, of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a lorry in the Ardoyne Avenue area," said Detective Inspector Stewart from the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the emergency services.

"Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The area was closed to traffic for a period of time but has since re-opened."

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See More: Ardoyne, Belfast

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