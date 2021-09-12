'Community left stunned' after man who died in Tyrone collision is named

A COMMUNITY is in mourning after a father-of-two died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

Darren Canavan, 31, died after a grey Mitsubishi Warrior left the Kilmascally Road in Ardboe shortly after 3am today.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the community was stunned by the tragedy, coming just hours after the county celebrated their All-Ireland success.

"After a day of celebrations across the county, the community is left stunned as the Canavan family come to terms with their loss," she wrote.

"A tragic loss of a young life. My thoughts and prayers are with Darren’s family and friends at this sad time."

Meanwhile GAA club Ardboe O'Donovan Rossa, for whom one of Mr Canavan's sons played, cancelled this evening's training as a mark of respect.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Canavan family at this time," the club added in a statement.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Police have asked for anyone with information to contact them.