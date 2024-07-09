Concern for man missing from Ireland who may now be in England

A MAN who is missing from Ireland may now be in England, according to police.

Martin Lambert is believed to have left Ireland and arrived in England on June 14 and may have travelled to Sittingbourne in Kent on June 25.

Kent Police have appealed to the public to come forward if they have seen Mr Lambert, claiming they are “increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

He is described as white, five feet six inches tall, with short red hair which is balding on top.

He is missing one of his front teeth, and has a tattoo on one arm saying ‘Mum’.

On his other arm he has a tattoo of an English bulldog holding a snooker cue.

Mr Lambert is believed to be travelling on foot, although he might also be using public transport and may have now travelled to the North of England.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 03-0439.