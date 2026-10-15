Sisk makes two senior appointments to deliver growth strategy
Business

Sisk makes two senior appointments to deliver growth strategy

TWO new senior appointments have been announced at Sisk to help drive its growth strategy.

Brian Comaskey has been appointed Managing Director of Sisk’s Ireland East business unit while Diarmuid O’Sullivan has made Managing Director of a newly established Energy Business Unit at the Irish-founded firm.

“I am delighted to be appointed as Managing Director of the Sisk, Ireland East business unit,” Comaskey said.

“Having spent 22 years with Sisk, I can see great opportunity for us to grow and develop further in the residential and commercial space in Dublin and play a key role in the overall company strategy in healthcare, energy and infrastructure,” he added.

Brian Comaskey, Managing Director, Ireland East, Sisk

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon existing and new client relationships.”

In his new role Comaskey will report to Steven McGee, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Sisk Construction division.

O’Sullivan will report to Leo Martin, COO of the Sisk Infrastructure division.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Energy, Sisk

“I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge and proud to be part of this great Sisk team,” O’Sullivan said.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunities to enjoy such a varied and rewarding career, working across Ireland, the UK, Europe and Africa to date.”

He added: “The energy transition represents a significant long-term opportunity for Sisk, and I believe we have all the experience and capability needed to become a leading delivery partner for these vital projects.

“The move towards cleaner and more secure energy is creating exciting opportunities, and establishing this dedicated Business Unit gives us the leadership and focus required to build a sustainable business in this sector.”

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