Man shot in leg left with ‘lasting physical and psychological trauma’
News

Man shot in leg left with ‘lasting physical and psychological trauma’

A MAN who was shot in the leg in a “brutal” attack in Co. Down has been left with “lasting physical and psychological trauma” police said today.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, was taken from the Glen estate in Newtownards to a green space where he was shot in the leg.

Police confirm that the incident happened at around 8pm last night.

"The man, aged in his 40s, reported that he had been collected from the Glen estate in a vehicle by a number of people at around 8pm and driven to a green area between Ballyreagh Way and Fairfield Court, where an unknown man shot him in the calf,” Detective Sergeant Gray, from Bangor Criminal Investigations Department, said.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took him to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time,” he added.

Detective Sergeant Gray continued: “Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack will leave the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma.

“There is no justification for this criminal brutality.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1403 of 14/10/26,” Det Gray added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Appeal, Ards, Down

Related
News 4 months ago

Witness appeal after young man dies in Wexford collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 months ago

Driver dies following collision in Co. Wexford

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 months ago

Witness appeal following fatal collision in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí assessing credibility of threat emailed to schools across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Sinn Féin MLA calls on Parades Commission to maintain restrictions on proposed loyalist parade

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Publisher to stop supply of Irish author Sally Rooney's books to Britain amid support for Palestine Action

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Gardaí say people in community know who carried out Waterford arson attack that claimed four lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Arrest after PSNI discovers £2.4m of suspected cocaine during van search

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 21 hours ago

Irish community comes together for mental health and arts festival in London

By: Mark Murphy