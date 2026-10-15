Man shot in leg left with ‘lasting physical and psychological trauma’

A MAN who was shot in the leg in a “brutal” attack in Co. Down has been left with “lasting physical and psychological trauma” police said today.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, was taken from the Glen estate in Newtownards to a green space where he was shot in the leg.

Police confirm that the incident happened at around 8pm last night.

"The man, aged in his 40s, reported that he had been collected from the Glen estate in a vehicle by a number of people at around 8pm and driven to a green area between Ballyreagh Way and Fairfield Court, where an unknown man shot him in the calf,” Detective Sergeant Gray, from Bangor Criminal Investigations Department, said.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took him to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time,” he added.

Detective Sergeant Gray continued: “Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack will leave the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma.

“There is no justification for this criminal brutality.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1403 of 14/10/26,” Det Gray added.

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