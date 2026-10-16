Walking with Ireland’s gentle giants

IRISH WOLFHOUNDS are the gentle giants featured in many mythical tales.

Fionn mac Cumhaill was inseparable from his two legendary hounds, while the story of Cú Chulainn has been passed down through the generations.

Lisa and Alan love the breed so much that they started Fiadh Irish Wolfhounds in Clare. Lisa spoke to the Irish Post this week...

When did your love of Irish Wolfhounds start?

I have always been a fan of the Irish wolfhound. I consider myself quite a patriotic person. I’m very proud to be Irish and very proud of our history. I am fascinated by folklore and mythology. The Irish Wolfhound is very present throughout Irish history, so I have always admired the breed from afar.

They are not a breed you see very often. I remember the first time I saw an Irish Wolfhound in person. I had just moved to Doolin and was sitting at the pier, watching the sunset, when a man walked up. He was smoking a cigar and had this massive Irish Wolfhound beside him. I was just like: ‘Oh my God, my first time seeing one in person, at Doolin Pier.’

It was huge, and the man was dressed in a green tweed suit and hat. I was blown away. When Alan and I got together, he had Colleen, who was his first wolfhound. That was the first time I had actually spent time with the breed. I think I just fell in love with them from there. They are these big, gentle, goofy, silly dogs.

Tell us about the dogs you take on walks with people.

We have Saoirse, Lincoln, Ruairí and Mira. Saoirse and Lincoln are brother and sister. They are the silliest giant puppies. Mira was a semi-rescue; we got her from a lady based in Longford who just couldn’t manage her any more. There was a change in circumstances at home, so we took her on.

We’ve only had Ruairí with us for about four months. He’s a big boy and, like Mira, was a semi-rescue too. I wouldn’t say he was in a bad situation at all; there was just another change in family circumstances.

How many wolfhounds do you have?

We have four but hope to increase that number to ten by the end of this year. The demand for what we are doing is getting pretty hectic, and we can see where it is going, so we need more wolfhounds.

It’s not so that we can have a million wolfhounds in a picture; the welfare of our wolfhounds is at the heart of everything we do and is the most important thing to us. We want to make sure that the wolfhounds that are out on walks aren’t stressed or placed under any pressure. We are going to get more dogs so that we can start rotating them.

You have a young daughter. Does she love the dogs?

We have a two-year-old little girl who absolutely loves dogs. It’s funny, as I wasn’t really brought up around a lot of dogs. You think: a two-year-old in a gang of dogs! We have six rescue dogs and four wolfhounds, so you would think that she might be anxious or nervous. But she just walks through them as though they are not even there.

She loves them. When Mira had her pup at the start of the year, Rosie was just in her element. I think she will be the most confident person around dogs when she grows up. She is the boss of the dogs.

Do all your dogs have different character traits?

Every one of our wolfhounds has a distinct personality. While the breed is often described as gentle and calm, they definitely don’t all fit the stereotype.

Take Saoirse, for example. We’ve had her since she was just three months old, and ‘calm’ has never been a word we would use to describe her. She’s our little feral one: full of energy, endlessly mischievous and always keeping us on our toes.

But beneath all that chaos, she’s one of the most loving and affectionate dogs you could ever meet. She absolutely adores people and is happiest when she’s getting cuddles and attention. I think that’s what’s so special about them: they all have their own quirks and personalities, and we love them for exactly who they are.

For anyone considering having an Irish Wolfhound as a pet, what would your advice be?

My biggest piece of advice would be not to let their lifespan put you off. It’s often the first thing people mention. But when you truly know and love an Irish Wolfhound, you come to accept its lifespan for what it is. In many ways, it makes every moment with the dog even more precious.

They are a giant breed, so they do require space, time and a commitment to their health and wellbeing. But the love, loyalty and gentle companionship they give in return are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. They become part of your family in the deepest sense.

If you’re willing to give them the care they deserve, an Irish Wolfhound will leave a mark on your heart that lasts a lifetime, long after it is gone.

And you had a famous face walking with you recently?

We’ve been incredibly fortunate to welcome some familiar faces on our walks recently. One of the highlights was filming with Michael Portillo for the BBC while he was in County Clare. It was a real privilege to introduce him to our wolfhounds and share the history of Ireland’s national dog as part of his journey through the west of Ireland.

More recently, we also had the pleasure of meeting the team from The Great Outdoors on Australia’s Channel 7. They joined us to experience our walks and learn more about the Irish Wolfhound, the landscapes we call home and the stories that make these experiences so unique.

It’s always wonderful to see international interest in the breed and to have the opportunity to showcase not only these incredible dogs but also the beauty, history and culture of Ireland to audiences around the world.

Tell me about the locations where you currently run your walking tours.

We currently offer guided Irish Wolfhound walking experiences in four unique locations across the west of Ireland: Doolin, the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail, the Burren National Park and Galway City.

Our Doolin experience begins in the heart of this vibrant coastal village before joining the start of the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail. It’s a wonderful introduction to the Wild Atlantic Way, with stunning coastal scenery and the opportunity to walk alongside Ireland’s national dog.

For those looking to experience one of Ireland’s most iconic landscapes, our Cliffs of Moher Coastal Trail walk offers breathtaking views while we share the history of the Irish Wolfhound, Irish folklore and our own journey with the breed.

Our Burren National Park experience takes guests through one of the world’s most remarkable limestone landscapes. Rich in archaeology, rare flora and Irish history, it’s a peaceful setting where visitors can truly connect with the wolfhounds and the landscape around them.

We also offer a unique walking experience through the heart of Galway City. Beginning in the vibrant city centre, we wander through its historic streets, passing landmarks such as the Latin Quarter, Quay Street and the Spanish Arch. It’s a completely different experience, blending Galway’s lively culture and history with the unforgettable sight of walking alongside Irish Wolfhounds.

Whichever experience guests choose, our tours are kept small and personal, giving everyone the opportunity to spend quality time with the wolfhounds, ask questions, take photographs and create memories they’ll never forget.

You also attend weddings to provide photo opportunities for the happy couples. What is that like?

Being part of a couple’s wedding day is always incredibly special and something we never take for granted. For many people, meeting an Irish Wolfhound has been a lifelong dream, so having the dogs included in such an important moment is a real privilege.

Our wolfhounds love the attention and often become the talking point of the day. They create beautiful, natural photo opportunities and leave guests with memories they’ll never forget. Whether they are walking alongside the newlyweds, posing for photographs or simply greeting guests, they have a wonderful way of bringing a sense of magic and calm to the occasion.

Every wedding is different, but seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they meet the dogs never gets old. It’s an honour to play a small part in such an important chapter of someone’s life.

Does Alan enjoy finding out the historical facts to share with the walkers?

He absolutely loves it. Alan has gained an incredible knowledge of Irish Wolfhounds through years of hands-on experience with the breed. Having grown up in County Clare, he already knew so much about the landscapes through which we walk.

The walking experiences have inspired him to delve even deeper into Ireland’s history, folklore and mythology. He’s constantly reading, researching and uncovering new stories to share with our guests, whether they concern ancient legends connected to the landscape or the role the Irish Wolfhound has played throughout Irish history.

For him, it’s not just about walking with the dogs; it’s about bringing the places we visit to life. Seeing guests connect with both the wolfhounds and the rich history of the area makes all the time spent learning even more rewarding.

What is next?

We’re always looking ahead and thinking about how we can create new ways for people to experience Ireland alongside our wolfhounds. One of our biggest goals is to launch a day-tour company, offering visitors the chance to explore some of the most spectacular locations in the west of Ireland while learning about our history, heritage and, of course, the Irish Wolfhound.

We’ll also be expanding our wedding experiences, as they’ve become such a special part of what we do. Seeing the joy our wolfhounds bring to couples on their wedding day has inspired us to develop that side of the business even further.

Next year is going to be a really exciting one for us. As the business continues to grow, we hope to create local employment opportunities by bringing new people onto our team. Supporting tourism has always been at the heart of what we do, and being able to contribute to the local economy in that way is something we’re incredibly proud to be working towards.

Above all, we’re passionate about collaborating with local businesses to create unique experiences that encourage visitors to stay longer, discover more and experience the very best of County Clare and the west of Ireland. We believe that by working together, everyone benefits, from local businesses and visitors to the communities we call home.

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