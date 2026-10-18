Man and woman appear in court in connection with fatal Waterford arson attack

A MAN and woman have appeared in court in connection with an arson attack in Waterford that claimed the lives of four family members.

Cian Stacey, 21, and Jessica Dalton, 31, appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday.

They were each charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Both are due to appear at Waterford District Court on Tuesday.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum, 12, and Jayden, 9, died in the attack on their home in Birch Avenue, Birchwood, Waterford City shortly after 5am on Tuesday, October 13.

Their funerals are due to take place on Monday.

Two other children, aged 14 and 6, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.