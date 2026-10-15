First look images for new comedy set in Northern Irish care home
Entertainment

First look images for new comedy set in Northern Irish care home

A NEW comedy series set in a Northern Irish care home is currently in production.

First look images were released this week for Rewarding - which follows support workers Francis and Sinead as they care for their clients.

Comedian Vittorio Angelone plays Francis, in his first major acting role, while Ballymoney-born actor Hannah McLean plays Sinead.

Francis played by Vittorio Angelone (Pic: Conker Pictures/Peter Marley)

The series also features disabled, neurodivergent and learning disabled talent in key roles and “draws on lived experience to bring authenticity and nuance to its portrayal of social care” the producers explain.

The six-part BBC sitcom is set to air this autumn.

It was commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and Wonder Project, an independent studio and US streaming service on Prime Video, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Francis, played by Vittorio Angelone, and Sinead, played by Hannah McClean (Pic: Conker Pictures/Peter Marley)

Made by Conker Pictures, Rewarding was originally developed as a short pilot episode as part of BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen’s Green Lit scheme.

That initiative is designed to support and showcase emerging talent in writing, directing, production and acting across Northern Ireland.

As part of Green Lit, three short, scripted films were shortlisted for broadcast in 2025, with Rewarding progressing to become a 6x30-minute series.

The first look pictures also show Fidelma, played by Bernadette Brown; Nicola, played by Joanne Crawford; and Cyril, played by Faolan Morgan, who all work in the care system with their clients Cal, played by Lee Snodgrass; Martina played by Faith Alabi and Joe, played by John Moffat, in his first television acting role.

The series has been written by Matthew McDevitt, Paddy Campbell and Faebian Averies and will be directed by David Moody.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: BBC, Northern Ireland, Rewarding

Related
Entertainment 1 month ago

Filming underway on second series of The Walsh Sisters

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 months ago

Jack Gleeson and James Nesbitt cast in new Poirot series

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 months ago

Claire Foy to star in TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel You Are Here

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Gardaí assessing credibility of threat emailed to schools across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Sinn Féin MLA calls on Parades Commission to maintain restrictions on proposed loyalist parade

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Publisher to stop supply of Irish author Sally Rooney's books to Britain amid support for Palestine Action

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Gardaí say people in community know who carried out Waterford arson attack that claimed four lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Arrest after PSNI discovers £2.4m of suspected cocaine during van search

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community 21 hours ago

Irish community comes together for mental health and arts festival in London

By: Mark Murphy