First look images for new comedy set in Northern Irish care home

A NEW comedy series set in a Northern Irish care home is currently in production.

First look images were released this week for Rewarding - which follows support workers Francis and Sinead as they care for their clients.

Comedian Vittorio Angelone plays Francis, in his first major acting role, while Ballymoney-born actor Hannah McLean plays Sinead.

The series also features disabled, neurodivergent and learning disabled talent in key roles and “draws on lived experience to bring authenticity and nuance to its portrayal of social care” the producers explain.

The six-part BBC sitcom is set to air this autumn.

It was commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and Wonder Project, an independent studio and US streaming service on Prime Video, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Made by Conker Pictures, Rewarding was originally developed as a short pilot episode as part of BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen’s Green Lit scheme.

That initiative is designed to support and showcase emerging talent in writing, directing, production and acting across Northern Ireland.

As part of Green Lit, three short, scripted films were shortlisted for broadcast in 2025, with Rewarding progressing to become a 6x30-minute series.

The first look pictures also show Fidelma, played by Bernadette Brown; Nicola, played by Joanne Crawford; and Cyril, played by Faolan Morgan, who all work in the care system with their clients Cal, played by Lee Snodgrass; Martina played by Faith Alabi and Joe, played by John Moffat, in his first television acting role.

The series has been written by Matthew McDevitt, Paddy Campbell and Faebian Averies and will be directed by David Moody.

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