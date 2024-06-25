Concrete firm fined for ‘severe’ pollution of large section of river
News

Concrete firm fined for ‘severe’ pollution of large section of river

A CONCRETE manufacturer has been fined for polluting an eight kilometre stretch of river in Northern Ireland.

Tyrone firm Joseph Barrett and Sons Limited, which is located in Eglish Road, Dungannon, was convicted of pollution offences at a hearing at Omagh Magistrates’ Court this week relating to an incident last year.

The court heard that on April 18, 2023, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s water quality inspectors responded to a report of suspended solids in the Altamuskin River near Sixmilecross.

“The waterway appeared to be contaminated with suspended solids and this discharge had occurred when a settlement pond was having silt removed causing suspended solids to discharge to the waterway through an overflow pipe,” Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs confirmed in a statement.

“The Inspectors also discovered a grey coloured liquid with the appearance of cement washings exiting a discharge pipe and causing a visible grey coloured plume in the waterway,” they explained.

A sample was taken from the river for sampling, which proved the waste material in the water “contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway”.

“Back on site, in the vicinity of the lorry wash bay, an active discharge was observed entering a manhole which was traced to the piped discharge point, from where the sample was collected,” the statement added.

The Environment Agency classed the incident as ‘high severity’ which impacted more than eight kilometres of waterway in the river.

The firm was fined £2500 and ordered to pay a £15 offenders levy.

See More: Concrete, Pollution, River

Related

London Irish social inclusion charity announces changes to board of trustees
News 59 minutes ago

London Irish social inclusion charity announces changes to board of trustees

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women
News 1 hour ago

Man charged over burglary and hit-and-run which struck two women

By: Fiona Audley

Irish volunteers across Britain honoured at annual awards
News 2 hours ago

Irish volunteers across Britain honoured at annual awards

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital
News 1 day ago

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach pays tribute to families of Stardust victims at commemoration ceremony
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach pays tribute to families of Stardust victims at commemoration ceremony

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog
News 2 days ago

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy