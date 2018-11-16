Conor McGregor 'apologises' to fans after whiskey sells out in less than two months

CONOR MCGREGOR has issued an apology to his fans after it was announced that the Irishman's Proper No. Twelve Whiskey had sold in just matter of weeks.

Whiskey lovers and fans of the Notorious flocked to get their hands on the McGregor-endorsed spirit when it first hit the shelves back in September.

At one point, Tesco, which stocks the whiskey exclusively in Ireland, was forced to implement a two-bottle limit on customers.

Even so, sales have been astonishing too say the least with a six-month supply selling out in the space of a few weeks.

McGregor, who has been on the promotional trail for Proper No. Twelve reacted to the news in uncharacteristically humble fashion, going as far as to apologise to fans for the shortfall.

Advertisement

The Notorious explained that while he "doesn't usually see reason to apologise" he felt the need to after visiting fans, bars and distributors across Ireland and the US.

"I told everyone as the company founder that I was going to give it my all and take the whiskey market by storm,' McGregor said.

"The feedback on our liquid and brand is outstanding and the support from people around the world has blown me away."

"I was thanking many and apologising at the same time for running out."

The Irishman was keen to stress anyone who has missed out so far won't have long to wait for more - Proper No Twelve is expected to be back in stock in early December.

"We are producing many hundreds of thousands of bottles now. We will ship via air instead of by sea to deliver in time for the holidays for the many loyal customers who are asking for Proper No. Twelve for celebrations and gifting," he said.

Advertisement

Explaining the success of the spirit, McGregor said: "The Irish whiskey market has been dominated by one brand, but people want choice.

"People want brands that have true meaning to them, that give back to the community and that taste great. Proper No. Twelve checks all of those boxes."