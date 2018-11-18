Convicted murderer who went on the run during day release is caught in Belfast
News

Convicted murderer who went on the run during day release is caught in Belfast

A CONVICTED murderer who went on the run during an unescorted day release in Northern Ireland earlier this week has been caught.

Samuel McKinley, 57, absconded on Thursday after failing to return to Maghaberry Prison.

The PSNI has confirmed that he was located and arrested in the greater Belfast area this morning.

According to the Independent, this is the fifth time McKinley has gone missing while on temporary release from prison.

He was arrested in Newtownards in February this year after more than two weeks at large following a similar disappearance.

McKinley is serving a life sentence for the fatal stabbing of a man in Southampton, England in 1996.

