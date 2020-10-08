Cop accused of murdering George Floyd released from jail on $1 million bail

THE FORMER US police officer accused of the murder of George Floyd has been released from jail.

Derek Chauvin is accused of the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died when arresting officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe.

Mr Floyd died on 25 May this year, and his death led to global protests against racism and police brutality.

The white officer was fired from his job and was arrested earlier this year on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

His trial is expected to take place in March next year, and he was remanded in custody with the potential for bail under a $1 million bond.

It is now being reported that Derek Chauvin has posted non-cash bond and has been released until the trial next year, joining the three other cops-- J Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao-- accused of aiding and abetting Mr Floyd's murder.

The conditions attached to Derek Chauvin's bail include surrendering his firearms, not working in law enforcement or security, and not contacting the family of Mr George Floyd, according to BBC News.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the former officer was released from custody at around 11.30am local time yesterday morning, Wednesday 7 October.

The civil rights lawyer representing Mr Floyd's family, Ben Crump, released a short statement yesterday following Derek Chauvin's release, saying it was a "painful reminder to George's family that we are still far from achieving justice".

Derek Chauvin posted a $1M bail today – buying his freedom after robbing George Floyd of his life over $20. His release on bond is a painful reminder to George’s family that we are still far from achieving justice. pic.twitter.com/LONbzSgimj — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 7, 2020

The 44-year-old former officer paid a small amount of his bail himself, with the rest guaranteed by by Surety Bond company Allegheny Casualty, according to CBS Minnesota.