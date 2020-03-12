Coronavirus patient in Cork discharged from hospital after making full recovery

A PATIENT in Cork has become the first person in Ireland to make a complete recovery from the coronavirus disease.

Cork outlet Echo Live reports that the recovered patient was admitted to Cork University Hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.

The patient spent some time as an in-patient in Cork University Hospital until the symptoms disappeared, and was then tested for the disease again.

Two tests produced negative results both times, and the person has now been discharged after making a full recovery.

The welcome news comes after Ireland recorded its first death from the disease yesterday.

The patient, an elderly woman who was suffering from an underlying illness, passed away in a hospital in Naas after contracting the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is currently in Washington DC as part of the annual St Patricks Day trip, is expected to announce the closure of schools and universities during a press briefing for Irish media outside the White House later today.

US President Donald Trump yesterday announced that a travel ban would come into effect on Friday, and would stop citizens of EU countries from entering the United States.

Ireland and the United Kingdom are exempt from the ban, despite a growing number of cases in both countries.