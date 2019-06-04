The cost of protecting President Donald Trump during his Ireland visit has been revealed

THE TOTAL cost of protecting US President Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland has been revealed.

President Trump is arriving in Ireland this Wednesday as part of a low-key visit to the Emerald Isle that will follow on from a three-day stay in London.

The President will then travel on to France on Thursday to attend a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Trump will stay at his Doonbeg Golf club and hotel resort for his single-night stay in Ireland, which will include a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Shannon.

Despite the short, low-key nature of his visit to Ireland, the Irish Independent understands the cost of protecting the President during his time in Ireland will be around €10m.

Much of these funds will go towards the security’s “ring of steel” set to be erected around the President, who is not expected to venture five from his five-star Doonbeg hotel.

Some of this will go towards protecting Melania, who is expected to take in some local siteswhile the Trump’s travel plans around Ireland, in general, remain a closely guarded secret.

In the meantime, as many as 1,000 gardaí have been assigned to counties Clare and Limerick over the next few days.

Road restrictions are also set to come in to force, despite the fact Trump will travel to Doonbeg by helicopter.

Shannon Airport under a blanket of security, with President Trump set to hold a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.