Could Garth Brooks be in Croke Park for 3 concerts in September 2022?
SEVEN YEARS  AGO ago there were plans for five Garth Brooks concerts in a row, which descended into chaos, as local county councils and residents near Croke Park objected to a stretch that long.  Their homes would be disrupted for that many days and nights in a row.
At the time the initial permission had been granted for 3 concerts.

The five 2014 shows had been sell-out concerts, with 400,000 tickets sold in all. After the dispute, the concerts were cancelled.

It is being reported now that plans are underway for three concerts by the same star of country music,  Garth Brooks, at Croke Park for September 2022,  although this has not yet been officially confirmed by Aiken Promotions.

It is being widely reported that talks are at an advanced stage.

For the almost ½ Million fans who booked tickets in 2014, there may be a chance to enjoy the international country star Garth Brooks in one of three concerts at Croke Park in 2022.

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks shot to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s, as he intergrated rock and pop into country music, creating a genre of popular country music, across USA. His songs were popular at both sides of the Atlantic, and became a large favouritea in Ireland as well as across the UK.
Country Music took a resurgence across Ireland in the 1980s and 90s as well.

Brooks married to another popular Country star - Trisha Yearwood.
He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, having sold more than 170 million records Garth  is the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States with 156 million domestic units sold, ahead of Elvis Presley, and is second only to the Beatles in total album sales overall.

On August 14th, 2021 Garth Brooks had a concert in Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska. It was the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years!
The 86,000 tickets went on sale on May 21st and SOLD-OUT in 75 minutes.

Expect similar Demand for Croke Park 2022.

Garth Brooks had many popular hits including favourites  The Dance, The River,  Friends in Low Places  and If Tomorrow Nevel Comes -

 

