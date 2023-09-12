Customer attempted to stop armed man who robbed Derry shop

A SHOPPER attempted to stop a robber who threatened terrified staff with a metal tool in a store in Derry last night.

Detectives investigating the incident in the Galliagh area, which occurred at around 8.10pm, confirm the man entered the shop in Moss Park wearing a mask and brandishing a metal tool.

He made comments to the member of staff on duty, before jumping over the shop counter – at which point a female shopper tried to stop him.

The robber, who is described as wearing a green hooded top, with the top pulled up, black trousers and dark shoes, stole an item and ran from the shop.

His face was fully covered with a black mask.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brazen act that was really distressing and shocking for those impacted, in particular the female staff member who was left badly shaken.

“This was a despicable crime,” he added.

“Fortunately, at this time, we have no reports anyone was physically injured during the course of this crime.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who believes they saw a male matching the description of the suspect, who saw him enter the shop or run off.

“We would also ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check footage between 8:00pm and 8.15pm."

Those with information should call 101 quoting reference 321 of 12/09/23.