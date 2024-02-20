Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road

A CYCLIST who was seriously injured in a horror collision with a car in Dublin has died in hospital.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on February 18 on the Malahide Road at Kinsealy.

The cyclist has been named locally as married father-of-three John Walsh.

From Malahide in north Dublin, Mr Walsh, who was in his 40s, was a racing cyclist and a member of UCD Cycling Club.

Following the collision he was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Paying tribute, his family said he was "taken tragically and too soon, surrounded by family and friends".

They added: "John will be deeply missed by his family who adored him."

Mr Walsh leaves behind his wife Olivia and children Andrew, Rowan, and Morgan.

No one else was injured in the incident, but Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Malahide Road in the Kinsealy area between 9am and 9.30am on February 18 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.