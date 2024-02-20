Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road
News

Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road

A CYCLIST who was seriously injured in a horror collision with a car in Dublin has died in hospital.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on February 18 on the Malahide Road at Kinsealy.

The cyclist has been named locally as married father-of-three John Walsh.

From Malahide in north Dublin, Mr Walsh, who was in his 40s, was a racing cyclist and a member of UCD Cycling Club.

Following the collision he was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

John Walsh was a member of cycling club in Dublin (Pic: Walsh family)

Paying tribute, his family said he was "taken tragically and too soon, surrounded by family and friends".

They added: "John will be deeply missed by his family who adored him."

Mr Walsh leaves behind his wife Olivia and children Andrew, Rowan, and Morgan.

No one else was injured in the incident, but Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Malahide Road in the Kinsealy area between 9am and 9.30am on February 18 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Cyclist, Dublin

Related

Cyclist killed following collision between e-bike and truck on Irish road
News 3 months ago

Cyclist killed following collision between e-bike and truck on Irish road

By: Irish Post

WATCH: 'Instant karma' as Dublin cyclist crashes into parked car while abusing motorist
News 2 years ago

WATCH: 'Instant karma' as Dublin cyclist crashes into parked car while abusing motorist

By: Harry Brent

Dublin woman launches angry tirade at cyclist who appears to fake traffic accident
News 3 years ago

Dublin woman launches angry tirade at cyclist who appears to fake traffic accident

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Man who stabbed his mother in the head with a fork in row over music is jailed
News 1 day ago

Man who stabbed his mother in the head with a fork in row over music is jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for 13-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to raping child
News 2 days ago

Man jailed for 13-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to raping child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Basketball Ireland says Instagram page 'permanently disabled' following Israel game
News 2 days ago

Basketball Ireland says Instagram page 'permanently disabled' following Israel game

By: Gerard Donaghy

Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches
News 2 days ago

Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man dies in Co. Kilkenny collision
News 2 days ago

Young man dies in Co. Kilkenny collision

By: Gerard Donaghy