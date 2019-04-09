Dame Judi Dench reveals how her late husband convinced her to play M in James Bond
News

Dame Judi Dench reveals how her late husband convinced her to play M in James Bond

DAME JUDI Dench has detailed how her husband helped convince her to play the part of M in the James Bond franchise.

The 84-year-old actress, whose mum was born in Dublin, played the MI6 chief in seven 007 films, starting with Pierce Brosnan’s debut Goldeneye and ending with the Daniel Craig effort Skyfall.

But despite taking on the iconic role, Dench has admitted she didn’t know much about M or James Bond prior to taking the part.

She was ultimately persuaded by her late husband Michael Williams who was “mad keen” for her to play the character so he could “live with a Bond woman”.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I didn't know anything about M.

Advertisement

“I just thought the writing was really witty. My husband was mad keen that I should do it, so he could say he lived with a Bond woman."

Williams passed away in 2001 at the age of 65, but nevertheless got his wish with Dench appearing in three James Bond films prior to his death.

Judi Dench with her daughter Finty Williams. Judi Dench with her daughter Finty Williams.

It wasn’t just her husband who was impressed with Dench bagging the role of M.

Her grandson, Sam Williams who is the son of Dench’s daughter Finty Williams, also loved the fact his grandmother played the role.

"It went down so well with my grandson's friends. These little boys would come and you'd see them look ...'Yes it's me! One step out of line and I'll have you locked up!' "

Advertisement

But despite the fact the role gave Dench’s family a chance to rub shoulders with the stars of the James Bond franchise, her daughter Finty found it difficult to be around Irishman Pierce Brosnan.

"My daughter got to meet Pierce Brosnan and I've never, ever seen a reaction like it,” she joked to the Daily Star.  “Everything turned to rubber."

See More: Film, James Bond, Judi Dench

Related

Joaquin Phoenix puts on a happy face in disturbing first trailer for 'Joker'
News 6 days ago

Joaquin Phoenix puts on a happy face in disturbing first trailer for 'Joker'

By: Jack Beresford

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond
News 1 week ago

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond

By: Jack Beresford

Us review: Jordan Peele's Get Out follow-up delivers more scares and social commentary
News 2 weeks ago

Us review: Jordan Peele's Get Out follow-up delivers more scares and social commentary

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Fawlty Towers and Father Ted top list of UK's favourite sitcoms
News 2 hours ago

Fawlty Towers and Father Ted top list of UK's favourite sitcoms

By: Jack Beresford

Star Trek fans petitioning for statue of Colm Meaney's Chief O'Brien to be built in Dublin
News 4 hours ago

Star Trek fans petitioning for statue of Colm Meaney's Chief O'Brien to be built in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Comfort Keepers: Irish homecare provider looking for Nurses to have meaningful impact on lives in the community
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Comfort Keepers: Irish homecare provider looking for Nurses to have meaningful impact on lives in the community

By: Irish Post

Wife of Sean Cox thanks public for their help with Irish Liverpool fan set to leave hospital for first time since attack
News 5 hours ago

Wife of Sean Cox thanks public for their help with Irish Liverpool fan set to leave hospital for first time since attack

By: Aidan Lonergan

Fan drops lawsuit against Conor McGregor over alleged ‘phone smashing’ incident
News 5 hours ago

Fan drops lawsuit against Conor McGregor over alleged ‘phone smashing’ incident

By: Jack Beresford