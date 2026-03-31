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Hairdressers and beauticians in ‘unique position’ to spot domestic abuse
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Hairdressers and beauticians in ‘unique position’ to spot domestic abuse

HAIRDRESSERS and beauticians across Northern Ireland are being trained to spot signs of domestic abuse among their clients.

Representatives from 50 beauty businesses have taken part in a specialist session offered through the PSNI’s policing and community safety partnerships it was confirmed this week.

The ‘Behind the Smile’ event focused on identifying coercive control — a form of abuse that can include manipulation, isolation, monitoring, and intimidation – and physical abuse.

“Domestic abuse is not always visible,” Belfast Area Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said.

“Coercive control in particular can be subtle, persistent, and deeply damaging,” she added.

“Hairdressers and beauticians are in a unique position — they build trusted relationships and may notice changes others don’t.

“Or they may have a client who feels comfortable in that safe space to open up and disclose abuse.

“This training is about giving them the confidence to recognise the signs and know how to respond safely if that happens.”

Supt Dornan added: “We know that domestic abuse affects people from all backgrounds, and we want to ensure anyone experiencing abuse feels able to come forward and seek help.

“Trusted spaces can help uncover hidden harm.”

Those who attended the session were “equipped with the knowledge and confidence to safely respond to concerns and signpost clients to support services” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

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See More: Beautician, Domestic Abuse, Hairdressers, Northern Ireland

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