Daughter of missing Irish woman 'heartbroken' after body found in river identified as her mum

THE daughter of a missing Waterford woman has said she is "heartbroken" after her mother's body was found in a Co. Carlow river.

The remains of Mary Ryan, 54, were recovered from the River Burren last week and yesterday identified as belonging to her through DNA testing.

Mary had last been seen in in Connolly Place, Waterford shortly after 8pm on December 15 last year, and a nationwide search was launched following her disappearance.

Her daughter Megan Ryan, 20, says she is relieved to "finally has closure" having been one of the last people to see her mother alive when she visited her for a cup of tea on the day she went missing.

Taking to social media to pay tribute to her mum, Megan wrote: "Just to let everyone know, even though they were nearly sure it was my mother's body even though they were 99.9% sure we were still hoping in the back our heads it wasn’t her.

"Unfortunately this wasn’t the case, my DNA results came back and matched, and it’s now confirmed that it was my mother's body.

"With a heavy heart, myself and my grandmother just want to let everyone know we have finally got some closure on my mother's disappearance, unfortunately it wasn’t the news we were expecting, as we are all in total shock and disbelief but we just want to thank everyone for their sympathy and consideration these past hard and painful five months".

She added: "Both myself and my grandmother are happy we finally have some closure to this living nightmare and we are so grateful for all your help we won't ever forget you.

"Until we meet again, Rest In Peace Mam, you're at peace now."

A post confirming funeral arrangements on RIP.ie reads: "Will be sadly missed by her mother Peggy, daughter Megan, brother Michael, sister-in law Rose, aunt May, uncle George, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"Walking from Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday at 10.30am to the Holy Family Church for Mass on arrival at 11.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery."

Rest in peace Mary Ryan.