Davitt Walsh, hero of Buncrana pier tragedy clarifies his stance on ex-girlfriend's damages claim

STEPHANIE KNOX, the ex-girlfriend to Davitt Walsh is making a claim against the estate of the father who died in the drowning.

Miss Knox was present at the scene of the Buncrana pier tragedy in March 2016 when Mr Walsh rescued the sole survivor of the McGrotty family, four-month-old Rioghnach-Ann from Lough Swilly.

Five members of the same family lost their lives when Sean McGrotty’s Audi SUV 4x4 vehicle slid on ”treacherous” algae and slipped into the sea.

While Mr Walsh and Miss Knox were acknowledged with rescue appreciation awards in November 2016, the latter now looks to seek compensation for damages sustained in the incident.

Interview with Davitt Walsh, who saved baby Rionaghac-Ann in yesterday’s tragedy in Buncrana https://t.co/a228dN4yDu — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 21, 2016

At the time of the incident, Ms Knox, a cardiac physiologist, took the baby from Mr Walsh and brought her to their car to warm up while he returned to the water to try and save other members of the family.

The father of the deceased Seán McGrotty told of receiving a legal letter from the physiologist and was confused as to why she was sending him a claim.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Davitt Walsh has said he had 'no part' in his ex-girlfriend's claims.

Mr Walsh said he didn't agree with his former partner's claim: "What I feel is that this is all wrong. It has got nothing to do with me - that is all about money.

He said he has no interest in financial compensation but would rather continue to work on his recovery from the trauma sustained that night: "I am not interested in money. Stephanie can do whatever she wants but I don't want any money. I just want to get on with my life...

"I am struggling to move on. Jesus, how would you feel if you saw five people die? It is not nice. I get nightmares and I am struggling."