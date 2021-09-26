Derry City fans show support for player subjected to online racist abuse

DERRY CITY fans displayed a banner showing their support for Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe in the player's first game since being subjected to online racist abuse.

The 27-year-old striker received racist messages on his Instagram account after Monday's 3-3 draw at Bohemians, in which he scored his side's second goal.

However during Friday night's 3-0 win over Longford Town at the Brandywell, home fans displayed a banner saying: 'Love Junior, hate racism.'

The English striker, who is in his second loan spell with the Candystripes, scored the third goal in the victory.

'No place in our sport'

Following Monday's game at Bohs, Derry condemned the abuse suffered by Ogedi-Uzokwe.

"Derry City Football Club unreservedly condemns the online abuse directed at our player, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe this week," a statement read.

"This type of behaviour has no place in our sport and supporters, staff, management and players stand wholeheartedly with Junior.

"We would also like to completely dismiss any suggestion that these comments had anything to do with supporters of Bohemians FC.

"Our two clubs have a fantastic relationship and this abuse will not be allowed to taint what was a superb game of football."

'Shameful'

Meanwhile in an interview with the BBC, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins described the abuse as "disgraceful".

"It's embarrassing, it's shameful that in this day and age we're having these conversations," he said.

"Nobody should be subjected to anything like that.

"Junior's here playing football, trying to enjoy his football and then he gets stuff like that sent to his phone, it's disgraceful."

Ogedi-Uzokwe, who was the league's top scorer in his previous loan spell at Derry in 2019, took to Instagram after Friday's game to pay tribute to the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (@junesbig)

The Former Colchester striker has also played for Irish sides Sligo Rovers and Dundalk, from whom he is currently on loan at the Brandywell.