Derry Girls fans rejoice! Plans revealed for new exhibit and walking trail celebrating hit show

FUNDING has been secured for a new Derry Girls exhibition and walking trail that will allow fans of the show to experience 'the warmth, humour and uniqueness' of Derry.

Members of the Business and Culture Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) this week gave their unanimous approval to the proposals.

It will see a pilot exhibition established at Derry's Tower Museum, which will pave the way for a more ambitious permanent visitor experience.

Meanwhile, the Derry Girls Trail, developed in partnership with Visit Derry, will include the famous Derry Girls mural, key filming locations and a Derry Girls afternoon tea experience.

Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture with DCSDC, said the project would reflect the 'humour and poignancy' of the show.

"We hope to create an exciting high-quality, original, immersive visitor experience completely unique to this city," she said.

"The project will highlight the social impact of the Derry Girls phenomenon, the roots of its setting against the backdrop of 1990s culture, the Troubles and of course the Peace Process, all captured with great humour and poignancy in the show."

Iconic items

The exhibition, entitled The Home of Derry Girls, will offer visitors the chance to see some of the sets, props and memorabilia from the TV show, in partnership with producers, Hat Trick Productions.

A taster promotional display is planned for the Tower Museum in March, featuring iconic items from the show with additional AR interaction, which will set the scene for the bigger exhibition due to open in the summer.

The ultimate plan is to establish a permanent visitor experience in the city featuring a more extensive Derry Girls collection.

Visit Derry, meanwhile, have carried out extensive engagement with local businesses who are committed to being part of the walking trail project.

'Wonderful place'

Councillor John McGowan, Chair of the Business and Culture Committee, said he hoped the proposals would attract fans from around the globe.

"I am delighted to see Tourism NI investing in this exciting venture for the city, which I am confident will become an important part of our tourism product," he said.

"The Derry Girls phenomenon has really captured the imagination — not just here, but across the world — and has the potential to draw visitors from far and wide to experience for themselves the warmth, humour and uniqueness of this wonderful place.

"I think we have an opportunity now to build on that profile, and to show visitors what inspired Lisa McGee to share her experience of life growing up in Derry with the rest of the world."

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to £71,000 of funding from Tourism NI, with additional funds from the Council’s Museum Services Programme bringing the budget up to £80,000.