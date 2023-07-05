Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin

A DETECTOR dog helped sniff out hundreds of thousands of euro worth of benzodiazepine tablets at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Alfie, seized approximately 167,000 of the tablets as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The contraband had an estimated value of €335,000.

The tablets were discovered concealed in the floor cavity of a van that had arrived from Britain.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Revenue officers were today granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Patricia Cronin.

This followed the seizure on Tuesday of €35,000 in cash at Dublin Port.

The discovery was made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers, assisted by detector dog Gus, conducted a baggage search of a passenger travelling outbound to France.

A male in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

Anyone with information about smuggling is urged to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.