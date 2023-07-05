Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin
News

Detector dog helps sniff out €335,000 worth of benzodiazepine tablets in Dublin

Detector dog Alfie with the haul, estimated to be worth around €335,000 (Images: Revenue)

A DETECTOR dog helped sniff out hundreds of thousands of euro worth of benzodiazepine tablets at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Alfie, seized approximately 167,000 of the tablets as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The contraband had an estimated value of €335,000.

The tablets were discovered concealed in the floor cavity of a van that had arrived from Britain.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested by An Garda Síochána and taken to a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Revenue officers were today granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Patricia Cronin.

This followed the seizure on Tuesday of €35,000 in cash at Dublin Port.

The discovery was made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers, assisted by detector dog Gus, conducted a baggage search of a passenger travelling outbound to France.

A male in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

Anyone with information about smuggling is urged to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

See More: Dublin Port, Revenue

Related

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK
News 2 months ago

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK

By: Fiona Audley

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port
News 1 year ago

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port

By: Gerard Donaghy

€9.8 million worth of drugs seized at Dublin Port
News 1 year ago

€9.8 million worth of drugs seized at Dublin Port

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Hopes for a united Ireland are fading in the Republic new research shows
News 1 day ago

Hopes for a united Ireland are fading in the Republic new research shows

By: Fiona Audley

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island
News 1 day ago

Prayer services to be held at Dublin school for two teenagers who died on Greek island

By: Fiona Audley

NFL Revenue Prospects for 2024
Entertainment 1 day ago

NFL Revenue Prospects for 2024

By: IRISH POST

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork
News 1 day ago

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork

By: Irish Post

Ryanair celebrates 15 years at British airport with new routes and flash seat sale
News 1 day ago

Ryanair celebrates 15 years at British airport with new routes and flash seat sale

By: Fiona Audley