News

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK

The drugs were found concealed in a lorry which arrived in Dublin Port on route from the UK

CANNABIS worth €188,000 was found in a lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from the UK.

Revenue officers seized 9.4kgs of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port on April 4 as a result of routine operations, they confirmed this week.

The drugs, which were sniffed out with the assistance of detector dog Robbie, were discovered concealed in the cab of a truck that had arrived from the UK.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí and taken to a Garda Station in Dublin.

Elsewhere that same day Revenue officers seized 12,000 of unstamped cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a home in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

This search was assisted by detector dog Obi and Gardaí.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Touch XL’ have a combined retail value of €9,480, which "represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €7,400", Revenue confirms.

Two men and a woman – all in their 30s, have been questioned in relation to this seizure.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

"These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products," a Revenue spokesperson said.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295," they added.

