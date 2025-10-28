Diaspora Minister set to open new Ireland House in Chicago during US visit

IRELAND’S diaspora minister is in the US this week to discuss how the government plans to engage with its citizens abroad going forward.

Minister Neale Richmond will visit San Francisco and Chicago to engage with members of the Irish community on the nation’s new diaspora strategy.

He will engage with people from the world of business, community care, education, journalism and the arts, as well as of representatives of Irish centres and diaspora organisations.

“I look forward to meeting with Irish communities and hearing their experiences and ideas as we develop our Diaspora Strategy,” Minister Richmond said.

“There is a great diversity in sectors, geography and generations among the invitees, reflecting the vibrancy of these communities in the US and I know we will come away with rich insights,” he added.

Elsewhere during his visit, Minister Richmond will open a new Ireland House in Chicago and unveil a plaque dedicated to the Irish nationalist Roger Casement on San Francisco’s Rainbow Honor Walk.

“There is a lot to celebrate when it comes to the Irish-US relationship, not least our mutually beneficial economic relationship,” Minister Richmond said.

“Between them, California and Illinois are home to roughly 3.6 million people of Irish descent, making them key locations for consultations on the government’s new diaspora strategy.

“As two states with significant economic engines, there are exciting opportunities for Irish businesses.

“More than 300 Enterprise Ireland client company sites already exist across California and Illinois, employing around 34,000 people.”

He added: “I am also looking forward to meeting Mayor Lurie in San Francisco to recognise the life and work of the great Roger Casement by unveiling his plaque on the Rainbow Honor Walk.

“I want to thank the many people across San Francisco who have advocated for and supported this special project, which reflects the deep roots of the Irish communities in San Francisco and our friendships here.”