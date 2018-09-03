Teacher makes disturbing discovery during trip to popular Irish beach
News

Teacher makes disturbing discovery during trip to popular Irish beach

A COUNTY MEATH teacher has taken to Facebook to share images a shocking discovery she made during a weekend trip away to a popular beach in Ireland.

Suzanne Kavanagh had been enjoying a camping trip to Kilmore Quay with a close friend when she came across an alarming sight during a walk on the beach.

"To our horror we found this beautiful beach plagued with plastic; remains of bbqs, picnics and marine waste." she wrote on Facebook.

"500 metres from the car park we found a dead dolphin."

Suzanne went on to chronicle the mess left behind in an attempt to highlight the damage being done by plastic waste.

Advertisement

"Approximately 260 dolphins strand on our coasts yearly, it's not confirmed that these mammals die due to plastic but plastic pollution is a major issue on our Irish shores," she added.

Suzanne called on the public to consider how they use plastic and what they can do to reduce their usage of it.

She also urged people to do their part for the planet by picking up three pieces of plastic waste every time they visit a park, beach or shared public space.

It's estimated that around eight million pieces of plastic pollution find their way into our oceans every day.

In 1950, the world's population of 2.5 billion produced 1.5 million tons of plastic; in 2016, a global population of more than 7 billion people produced over 320 million tons of plastic.

This is set to double by 2034.

Advertisement

See More: County Meath, Ireland Tourism, Irish Beaches, Irish Pollution, Irish Tourism, Kilmore Quay

Related

Man's arm 'nearly cut off' by machete in horrific broad daylight attack in Irish town
News 4 months ago

Man's arm 'nearly cut off' by machete in horrific broad daylight attack in Irish town

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irishman who attacked Portuguese professor with axe sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital
News 5 months ago

Irishman who attacked Portuguese professor with axe sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital

By: Aidan Lonergan

Belfast angler bitten by shark at weekend is back fishing again
News 2 hours ago

Belfast angler bitten by shark at weekend is back fishing again

By: Ryan Price

Latest

President Michael D. Higgins to commemorate legendary Irish musician Rory Gallagher with special silver coin
News 46 minutes ago

President Michael D. Higgins to commemorate legendary Irish musician Rory Gallagher with special silver coin

By: Ryan Price

'Absolutely chaotic' – Five Celtic fans injured in ‘crush’ ahead of Rangers game
News 16 hours ago

'Absolutely chaotic' – Five Celtic fans injured in ‘crush’ ahead of Rangers game

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celebration event announced for four-in-a-row Dublin after All-Ireland victory over Tyrone
Sport 18 hours ago

Celebration event announced for four-in-a-row Dublin after All-Ireland victory over Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in England growing concerned for missing Paul Doherty
News 20 hours ago

Police in England growing concerned for missing Paul Doherty

By: Gerard Donaghy

U2 forced to abandon Berlin show as Bono completely loses voice
News 22 hours ago

U2 forced to abandon Berlin show as Bono completely loses voice

By: Gerard Donaghy