Mass to be offered for two young men who died in Co. Donegal collision

A MASS will be offered this evening for two young men who died in a collision in Co. Donegal last night.

The pair, who were in their late teens, were passengers in a car that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the R236 at St Johnston at around 11.15pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car, who is also in his late teens, is currently being treated in hospital in Belfast after sustaining serious injuries.

A Mass will be offered for the three, as well as their families, at St Baithin's Church in St Johnston at 7pm tonight.

"Our community woke up this morning to the terrible news that two young men have lost their lives overnight and another was seriously injured on the road that runs through our village," read a statement on the St Johnston parish Facebook page.

"In this time of great grief and sorrow for all involved words fail us.

"So we turn to the Lord asking for his strength and peace and the grace that will be needed for the families of those deceased and injured."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Gary Doherty said he was 'deeply saddened' at the news of the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the wider community at this unimaginably difficult time," he added.

"I also hope for the full recovery of the young man who has been seriously injured."

Meanwhile, Mark Durkan, the SDLP's Foyle MLA, commented: "Heartbreaking news as it has been confirmed that two teenagers have tragically died following a road traffic collision in St Johnston.

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

Investigation

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them as they continue to investigate the incident.

"Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision, involving a lorry and a car, which occurred at around 11.15pm," read a statement from gardaí.

"A male passenger of the car (aged in his late teens) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His remains were conveyed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

"A second male passenger (aged in his late teens) was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

"Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.

"The male driver of the car (also in his late teens) was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

"No other injuries were reported at the time."

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday, February 24 are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.