Brian O’Driscoll among stars at Irish Youth Foundation’s annual Rock ‘n’ Rugby event

IRISH rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll was among the stars that turned out for the Irish Youth Foundation’s (IYF) annual Rock ‘n’ Rugby event.

Held at the Chancery Rosewood hotel in London’s Grosvenor Square on the eve of Ireland's record-breaking Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham, the event raised funds which will support the work of the IYF charity.

Hosted by former England rugby international Martin Bayfield, the afternoon included a fireside chat with O'Driscoll.

Other sporting stars present for the popular event included racehorse trainer and former champion jockey Jonjo O'Neill and former Irish rugby internationals Mick Galwey and Dan Leavy.

Musical entertainment was provided by Andrew Strong from The Commitments.

Founded in 1989, the IYF (UK) organisation is the only national charity in Britain specifically aimed at helping disadvantaged young Irish people and their families.

