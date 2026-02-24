Brian O’Driscoll among stars at Irish Youth Foundation’s annual Rock ‘n’ Rugby event
Brian O'Driscoll among stars at Irish Youth Foundation's annual Rock 'n' Rugby event

IRISH rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll was among the stars that turned out for the Irish Youth Foundation’s (IYF) annual Rock ‘n’ Rugby event.

Held at the Chancery Rosewood hotel in London’s Grosvenor Square on the eve of Ireland's record-breaking Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham, the event raised funds which will support the work of the IYF charity.

Hosted by former England rugby international Martin Bayfield, the afternoon included a fireside chat with O'Driscoll.

Former Irish rugby international Mick Galwey and former English rugby international Martin Bayfield (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Other sporting stars present for the popular event included racehorse trainer and former champion jockey Jonjo O'Neill and former Irish rugby internationals Mick Galwey and Dan Leavy.

Musical entertainment was provided by Andrew Strong from The Commitments.

Founded in 1989, the IYF (UK) organisation is the only national charity in Britain specifically aimed at helping disadvantaged young Irish people and their families.

Scroll down for more pictures from the event...

IYF Chairman John Nugent, Suzie Boyd and Sean Kennedy (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Susie Shekleton and Iain Herity (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

IYF UK Chair John Dwyer (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Mick Roddy and Gerard Rogers (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

MC for the occasion was former England rugby player Martin Bayfield, pictured 3rd left with Natasha, John, Kerry, Biba and Josie Dwyer (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Donna Duffy and Linda Tanner from IYF (UK) and their guests (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Guests enjoying the occasion (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Tim and Hilary Duggan and Mick Walsh (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Kerry Dwyer and Aisling Flynn (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Andrew Strong was on hand to entertain the crowds (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

