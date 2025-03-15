After St Patrick's Washington celebrations - the shape of things to come?

The Irish Post's PETER KELLY reports from inside the White House

DID the DUP 'steal a march' on normally super-savvy Irish republicans in the United States' St Patrick's events?

You bet they did.

In the land of the free rein for Sinn Féin in the past, the DUP — the party founded by Rev Ian Paisley more than fifty years ago — commanded previously unthinkable centre stage in a country they've always strategically avoided, perhaps even shown contempt for on occasion.

In Washington, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly effectively became 'Queen of Ulster' as the human face of all things Northern Irish, and that to a widespread US audience. From the East Room in the White House to Ireland Fund Galas, Embassy receptions (both Irish and British) and business breakfasts, to Georgetown University's hallowed halls, the Lagan Valley MLA took on a surreal presence as the Northern Irish sole figurehead.

Dressed conspicuously in non-Celtic-attire (never green), fashion becomes political and serves as a reminder of differing identities and symbolisms back home. When the beaming Little-Pengelly snatched the coveted White House selfie with President Donald Trump on Ireland's day, she wore red, white and blue.

For the DUP, a Trump White House would appeared to be a utopian dream. Pictured under Big Ben at Westminster the party's MPs have previously stood behind a banner declaring 'Trump 2020: Keep America Great'. The Paisleyite party have long had an aversion to Irish America, or at least Irish American politics. But they faced (and overcame) 'an engagement dilemma' during President Biden's visit to Ireland - and Belfast - in 2023, and celebrated the visit.

Last year I witnessed them at close quarters in Washington arrive with a delegation, including (now ex) party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Emma Little-Pengelly, Minister Gordon Lyons, and the curious phenomenon of a 'United States spokesman', David Brooks, an East Belfast MLA.

'Brooksie', as he is commonly known, was a former intern with US Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

To many raised eyebrows, Ian Paisley Jr — historically scalped of his coveted North Antrim MP seat by arch rival Jim Allister — was in Washington this year. He toured each St Patrick’s Day event, independently and autonomous of his party colleagues.

For their part, Sinn Féin remained on the self-imposed sidelines. An ocean away.

Confusingly, First Minister Michelle O'Neill joined Deputy First Minister Little-Pengelly in North Carolina for a trade mission. They were there with a delegation of local businesses to showcase the local economy and develop key relationships across the U.S.

During their visit they marked the one-year signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the North Carolina and NI Chambers of Commerce.

Then, just like that, Michelle O’Neill left Little-Pengelly to continue on to Washington solo. The First minister returned to Belfast to boycott the Washington ceremony.

It seems gone are the days where Sinn Féin prioritised Irish-America. In the past they would use this elevated status in the diaspora

to help energise campaigns back home in Ireland.

The reason Sinn Féin offered for their boycott was their refusal to interact with Trump 'in good conscience' due to the Gaza crisis. But could they have had the best of both worlds?

Another option was to boycott the Oval Office whilst networking the plethora of all other events in Washington — and there were many. Could this have been an uncharacteristic missed opportunity.

On the other hand, Sinn Féin probably felt that, having made their stance about Gaza, they had no option but to cancel all interaction with the Washington hierarchy. If they have gone to the White House, they would have had to defend their stance - and thus criticise the thin-skinned Trump White House - at each occasion. Not a good look, and needlessly poking the Trumpian bear. Not to mention the implications for O'Neill and Little-Pengelly's ever delicate relationship at Stormont.

Gone now are the days when unionists would criticise Ulster figures getting strategic support from the US. In the past one unionist memorably chided John Hume "heading to Washington to get his orders from his American masters”.

Those with intelligence knew it was the other way around. It ultimately created the Good Friday Agreement.

This year's Irish-American St Patrick's events in the US capital remind us of the constant topsy-turvy political world that impacts even Irish relationships.

It may be the shape of things to come.