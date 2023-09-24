Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery ties knot with partner Jasper Waller-Bridge

ACTRESS Michelle Dockery has married producer and talent agent Jasper Waller-Bridge.

Downton Abbey star Dockery, 41, and 35-year-old Waller-Bridge announced their engagement with a placement in the Times newspaper last January.

The couple tied the knot at a church in Chiswick, West London on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Dockery, whose father is from Athlone, had been engaged to Cork native John Dineen until his death in 2015.

The actress was reportedly at his bedside when he passed away at the Marymount Hospice in Cork at the age of 34.

However, she found love again after reportedly being introduced to Waller-Bridge — brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge — in Los Angeles in 2019.

The Daily Mail reports that the groom's sister attended Saturday's ceremony with her partner, Irish playwright Martin McDonagh, creator of hit film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Also in attendance were some of Dockery's Downton Abbey co-stars, including Irish actor Allen Leech, Hugh Bonneville and Joanne Froggatt.

Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley in the wildly successful period drama, reprised the role last year for the second Downton Abbey film, A New Era.

She is set to star alongside Calvary actress Kelly Reilly and Hollywood legend Tom Hanks in the forthcoming Robert Zemeckis movie, Here.