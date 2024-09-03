Driver dies after car collides with tree

A MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Co. Derry,

The 35-year-old was the sole occupant of the car - a blue Vauxhall Astra - which was involved in a collision at around 8.40pm last night (September 2).

The car hit a tree after leaving the Agivey Road in Kilrea, the PSNI have confirmed this morning.

There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The road, which was closed overnight, has reopened this morning.

Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.

"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24,” the PSNI’s Inspector Cherith Adair said.