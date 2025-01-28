Driver who crashed after trying to overtake four cars punched police officer at the scene

A DRIVER who was involved in a two-car collision after attempting to overtake four vehicles went on to punch a police officer at the scene of the incident.

The man has been arrested for driving whilst unfit and assault on police following the collision on the Castle Road in Antrim last night (January 27).

When officers arrived at the scene they found a Nissan vehicle had crashed through a stone wall adjacent to the Castle Road.

A short distance awat, a Seat vehicle was found with rear off-side damage.

“It is understood the driver of the Nissan had attempted to overtake up to four vehicles on the road and collided with the Seat whilst doing so,” the PSNI’s Inspector Patton said.

“He has then spun out of control, hitting a curb, before colliding with a wall and subsequently landing in a ditch.”

“When officers spoke to the driver of the Nissan, he became extremely agitated and struck one of the officers to the jaw.

“He was then arrested for driving whilst unfit, assault on police and resisting police, before being taken to hospital.”

The man has since been bailed” pending further enquiries”, Insp Patton confirmed, but he remains in hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

“He was however, very lucky not to be seriously hurt,” he said.

The female driver of the Seat vehicle also sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We see far too many drivers acting recklessly on our roads on a daily basis, putting the lives of other road users at serious risk, and the outcome of this collision could have been much worse,” Insp Patton said.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident take place and has video footage of any kind, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1708 27/01/25.”