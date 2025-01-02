Drivers urged to ‘wise up’ after 68 deaths on Northern Ireland’s roads

DRIVERS in Northern Ireland have been urged to ‘wise up’ on the roads this year to prevent ‘avoidable deaths’.

PSNI figures reveal 68 people were killed in collisions in the North in 2024, including one child.

Among those who died, eight were pedestrians, 12 were passengers and 38 were drivers.

One cyclist and seven motorcyclists were also killed.

“Sadly, we have witnessed another year with too many fatal road traffic collisions,” Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said.

“It is always important to remember that these numbers are more than a statistic, they are individuals who left home and never returned and people whose families and friends have been involved in traumatic, life-changing experiences.

“As well as deaths, many people have suffered serious and life-changing injuries, demonstrating that as a society, road safety is something that needs to be taken more seriously.”

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd claims nine out of 10 road deaths are caused by “human error” and could be avoided.

“In 2024, 68 people have had their lives cut short and hundreds more have been seriously injured on our roads,” he said.

“In the North, the death rate on our roads is, on average, one per week.

That means every single week, at least one person – a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend - is not coming home to their family and their loved ones,” he added.

“Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine out 10 road deaths are caused by human error, poor decision making.

“Mainly through careless or inattentive driving, inappropriate speed for the road or the conditions, and drink and drug driving account for most deaths and serious injuries.

“As 2025 begins, I appeal to everyone to think about your behaviour when using the roads.

“Make a potentially lifesaving choice to be more mindful of others and proceed with care, follow the rules of the road they are there to protect us and help everyone get home safe.

“As we start a new year, the harsh truth is that we all need to wise up when we are using our roads because if we don’t the number of deaths will continue to rise.”

Launching his Department’s road safety appeal, Miniser O’Dowd encouraged the public to spread road safety messaging and "talk about road safety with family and friends to help save lives".