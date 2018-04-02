Drogheda United player apologises following tweet about Belfast trial victim
Drogheda United player apologises following tweet about Belfast trial victim

THE 19-YEAR-OLD footballer has apologised following a since deleted tweet following the verdict of the recent Belfast trial of former Ireland players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The Drogheda United player posted in a tweet from his since deleted tweet "Delighted for Paddy Jackson that tramp of a thing should be locked up now and for the girls that absolutely butchered him F*CK YOUS TOO SLUTS #Justiceforpaddy"

The tweet drew much negative attention and due to multiple criticisms from followers, the player made an apology for his words.

Posted on the Drogheda United website, the footballer apologised for his actions: "May I start by saying how deeply sorry I am for the comment I made on social media. The truth is I don’t really know why I did it as I have no reasoning behind it.

It was a stupid and immature thing to do.

And in doing so, I have hurt and let my family, club, manager, team-mates and the Drogheda fans down and I’m sure many more.

I have only been at Drogheda United a short time and for them and Tim Clancy to take a chance on me I can only say I am truly sorry.

It is clear I still have some growing up to do in relation to how I conduct myself off the pitch as well as on it.

If the club and fans can forgive me I would like to start that growing by donating any money that I receive from Drogheda United for the remainder of the season to the Rape Crisis North East based in Dundalk which has an outreach programme in Drogheda.

I would also like to offer my time to promote awareness of such sensitive issues and I am also keen to learn how such issues can impact and affect people’s lives.

Once again I’m sorry for any hurt I have caused."

Drogheda United said they would conduct an investigation into the matter: "While the club acknowledges Luke’s whole-hearted apology, an internal investigation is still ongoing. Drogheda United are also carrying out a review of club policy and plan to educate all players and staff in relation to the impact their opinions and actions can have on others.

Luke Rossiter has been informed that he will not be considered for selection until such time that the investigation is completed and reviewed."

