DROPKICK MURPHYS’ return to the stage for a special, socially-distanced charity concert performed in front of an empty Fenway Park in Boston but live streamed across the world has proven a resounding success.

The Irish-American music legends returned to Boston’s most famous stomping grounds this past Friday, May 29 for their free live streaming concert featuring a special guest appearance, by video link from Bruce Springsteen.

Streaming Outta Fenway made history as the first-ever music event without an in-person audience at a major U.S. venue, and the first music performance directly on the infield at Boston’s legendary Fenway Park.

During the show, the band was joined remotely by longtime friend Bruce Springsteen for a special two song “Double Play” that included Dropkick Murphys’ “Rose Tattoo” and Springsteen’s “American Land.”

Streaming Outta Fenway raised over $700,000 and counting for charities Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America®, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston, with the help of fans and a generous $51,000 donation and $100,000 matching pledge from Pega.

Viewed over 9 million times by people worldwide, the concert streamed concurrently on Dropkick Murphys’ Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages, aired live on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel, and also streamed via RedSox.com, MLB.com, NESN.com, USO, Vulture and more.

It’s still free to watch on YouTube now.

Prior to the live performance, Dropkick Murphys took fans on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Fenway Park, and debuted the video for their newest single, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding” from the band’s upcoming album.

Celebrities including Kevin Bacon, actor Mike O’Malley, Jack O’Callaghan of the 1980 “Miracle On Ice” Olympic hockey team, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and others joined with video messages supporting the text-to-donate charity campaign.

Introduced by longtime Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione (accompanied remotely by Fenway Park organist Josh Kantor), Dropkick Murphys – Al Barr (co-lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (co-lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist), Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player) – took positions around the infield and launched into an near two-hour set featuring a selection of their most iconic hits.

In addition to the “Double Play” with Bruce Springsteen, the set included a cover of Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” Red Sox victory songs “Tessie” and “Dirty Water” (The Standells), a stirring rendition of “Amazing Grace” and the band’s own somber “4-15-13” along with several familiar DKM classics.

Streaming Outta Fenway was directed by the band's longtime friend Josh Adams from MindPool Live, who has also directed two Dropkick Murphys concert films. Leading online video hosting platform Brightcove distributed the live stream across the web.

Next up, Dropkick Murphys will continue work on their new album as COVID-19 guidelines allow. The band was nearly finished recording when the pandemic began and delayed the recording process. The new Dropkick Murphys album is now scheduled for release in 2021, with a worldwide tour to support.