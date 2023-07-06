Drug dealer jailed for possessing gun to ‘protect drugs supply’

A MAN has been jailed for 17 years after pleading guilty to drugs offences and possessing a gun.

John Duffy, of Oldershaw Drive, in Harpurhey, Manchester, was arrested following a National Crime Agency investigation into firearms and Class A drugs.

The 41-year-old was found to possess firearms, which he used to “protect his drugs supply network from rival criminal gangs”, the NCA confirmed.

During his sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on July 5, the court heard that Duffy used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

However, the NCA proved he was the offender behind an anonymous handle involved in the movement of heroin and cocaine.

“Such was the weight of evidence Duffy admitted five charges including possessing firearms with intent to endanger life,” the NCA added.

Murphy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.