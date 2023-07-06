Drug dealer jailed for possessing gun to ‘protect drugs supply’
News

Drug dealer jailed for possessing gun to ‘protect drugs supply’

John Duffy has been jailed for 17 years

A MAN has been jailed for 17 years after pleading guilty to drugs offences and possessing a gun.

John Duffy, of Oldershaw Drive, in Harpurhey, Manchester, was arrested following a National Crime Agency investigation into firearms and Class A drugs.

The 41-year-old was found to possess firearms, which he used to “protect his drugs supply network from rival criminal gangs”, the NCA confirmed.

During his sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on July 5, the court heard that Duffy used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

However, the NCA proved he was the offender behind an anonymous handle involved in the movement of heroin and cocaine.

“Such was the weight of evidence Duffy admitted five charges including possessing firearms with intent to endanger life,” the NCA added.

Murphy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

See More: Drug Dealer, John Duffy, Manchester

Related

Dublin drug-dealer loses €55 MILLION after misplacing codes to account
News 3 years ago

Dublin drug-dealer loses €55 MILLION after misplacing codes to account

By: Harry Brent

Irish schoolboy charged with dealing cocaine at Dublin church
News 3 years ago

Irish schoolboy charged with dealing cocaine at Dublin church

By: Harry Brent

'The Boxer' arrested in Spain with £1.6m
News 9 years ago

'The Boxer' arrested in Spain with £1.6m

By: Irish Post

Latest

Co. Derry man jailed for 'horrific' murder of wife who died after being set on fire
News 16 hours ago

Co. Derry man jailed for 'horrific' murder of wife who died after being set on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Government confirms two reviews of RTÉ practices following ‘shattering’ revelations of recent weeks
News 1 day ago

Government confirms two reviews of RTÉ practices following ‘shattering’ revelations of recent weeks

By: Fiona Audley

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell
News 1 day ago

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for at least nine years for stabbing popular tattooist Aidan Mann to death
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for at least nine years for stabbing popular tattooist Aidan Mann to death

By: Fiona Audley

Residents ‘fortunate’ to escape overnight arson attack on pub in Derry
News 1 day ago

Residents ‘fortunate’ to escape overnight arson attack on pub in Derry

By: Irish Post