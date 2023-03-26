Drugs and cashed seized by PSNI in East Belfast operation targeting UVF

DRUGS and cash with a combined value of more than £130,000 have been seized by police during a 'proactive operation' in East Belfast on Saturday.

The discovery was made as part of a crackdown on the UVF by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A 36-year-old man was arrested during the operation on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property.

"This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF," said Detective Inspector Maguire.

During Saturday afternoon's operation, officers stopped a car on Montgomery Road in the Castlereagh area.

A search of the vehicle revealed class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000, as well as £30,000 in cash.

The items, along with some prescription medication, were concealed in a specialist hide.

The arrested man remains in custody at present.

"Those involved in the so-called 'drugs trade' are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control," added DI Maguire.

"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way."

He encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.