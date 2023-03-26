Drugs and cashed seized by PSNI in East Belfast operation targeting UVF
News

Drugs and cashed seized by PSNI in East Belfast operation targeting UVF

The PSNI said it is committed to dismantling the supply of drugs linked to the UVF in East Belfast (Image: PSNI)

DRUGS and cash with a combined value of more than £130,000 have been seized by police during a 'proactive operation' in East Belfast on Saturday.

The discovery was made as part of a crackdown on the UVF by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A 36-year-old man was arrested during the operation on suspicion of drugs offences and possessing criminal property.

"This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF," said Detective Inspector Maguire.

The drugs had an estimated value of more than £100,000 (Image: PSNI)

During Saturday afternoon's operation, officers stopped a car on Montgomery Road in the Castlereagh area.

A search of the vehicle revealed class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000, as well as £30,000 in cash.

The items, along with some prescription medication, were concealed in a specialist hide.

The arrested man remains in custody at present.

"Those involved in the so-called 'drugs trade' are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control," added DI Maguire.

"They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way."

He encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: PSNI, Paramilitary Crime Task Force, Uvf

Related

Firearms and ammo found hidden in hedge in Co. Fermanagh
News 5 hours ago

Firearms and ammo found hidden in hedge in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Brothers jailed for 32 years for vicious murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly
News 3 days ago

Brothers jailed for 32 years for vicious murder of father-of-five Karol Kelly

By: Irish Post

Police will inform schools when pupils witness domestic abuse at home – with 3,000 exposed to it in one year
News 3 days ago

Police will inform schools when pupils witness domestic abuse at home – with 3,000 exposed to it in one year

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

International lawyers say British Government's controversial Legacy Bill should be withdrawn
News 1 hour ago

International lawyers say British Government's controversial Legacy Bill should be withdrawn

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down seaside town named best place to live in Northern Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Co. Down seaside town named best place to live in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrests made in “Kerry Babies” case
News 1 day ago

Arrests made in “Kerry Babies” case

By: Mal Rogers

FAI announces partnership with Energise Sport and Ballygowan Mineral Water
News 2 days ago

FAI announces partnership with Energise Sport and Ballygowan Mineral Water

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ten minutes with Jazzy
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten minutes with Jazzy

By: Irish Post