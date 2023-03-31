Drugs worth £100k and £20k in cash seized in police raid on Belfast home

A MAN has been arrested after £20,000 in cash and cocaine worth an estimated £100,000 were seized when a property was searched in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested the 47-year-old man following a search of a property in the Oldpark area of north Belfast on Thursday, March 30.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: "The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime in the north Belfast area.

"Officers also seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and suspected drugs paraphernalia.

"The man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of criminal property.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

He added: "It is, unfortunately, not surprising to seize such significant quantities of drugs and cash alongside each other.

“Drugs ruin lives. Drug dealers are only concerned with lining their own pockets at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation caused by the drugs they supply."

Anyone with information relating to the illegal supply of drugs in the community should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.