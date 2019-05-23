Bizarre 'smashing' video from Dublin MEP candidate Ben Gilroy goes viral

AN UNINTENTIONALLY hilarious campaign video featuring an Irish MEP candidate smashing a series of boards with a hurl has gone viral.

Independent Dublin MEP candidate Ben Gilroy wanted to send a message to voters ahead of the upcoming European elections – and he certainly did that.

He wanted to position himself as the candidate to disrupt the status quo.

So, Ben decided to film himself, armed with a hurl, smashing a series of white boards branded with messages about constitutional violations, state corruption, stealing wealth and unlawful evictions.

Standing in front of the boards, Ben explained that there are "several issues to take care off and I'm the man to do it".

A white board with the words “state corruption” appears before Ben states: "A lot of people are asking why I carry a hurling stick"

"Elections are no more between left and right, it's about right and wrong, good and evil, and we are really troubled in this country by state corruption. That's one of the things I intend to take care off if I come back here with the office of MEP".

He then turns to the board and begins smashing the `state corruption' message with the hurl in an amusingly aggressive manner.

Ben proceeds to repeat the action for each of the issues in turn as part of a demonstration of the fact he sees himself as a “man of action”.

"The choice is yours. Are you still going to be victims, or do you want someone to fight for you?” he asks.

"I'm the man, everybody knows it, pick someone who does it rather than talks and he has to be tough".

Viewed more than 300,000 times on YouTube already, the video has become a certified viral hit. Whether it ends up getting Ben into office, however, remains to be seen.