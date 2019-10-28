Dublin named among the top 10 'sexiest' cities in the world
News

Dublin named among the top 10 'sexiest' cities in the world

DUBLIN HAS been named among the top 10 sexiest cities in the world.

The Irish capital came in 8th on the countdown, conducted by Big 7 Travel.

Using a wide variety of data, such as sexual activity levels, the number of romantic restaurants and their general reputation, the travel firm was able to put together a top 10.

Miami took top honours, with the study citing the city’s “vibrant nightlife” and “rich party culture” as the key reasons for its high ranking.

It came in just ahead of Paris, which fared well thanks to a heady mix of fine cuisine, wine and some of the most romantic sights in the world.

Unusually Denver in Colorado came in third place, just ahead of Copenhagen, with the Danish capital earning brownie points for previously ranking as the second sexiest nationality on the planet.

Advertisement

Cape Town completed the top five, thanks in no small part to the statistic that South Africans rank third globally for sex toy searches on Google.

It was a good day for Ireland though with Dublin coming in eighth.

According to the Big 7 Travel research, much of that was to do with the presence of the distinctive Irish accent, which has previously been ranked as the sexiest in the world.

Coming in just ahead of Los Angeles and Liverpool, it would appear that Ireland’s warm welcome extends a little longer than some might have expected.

See More: Dublin, Sexiest, Sexiest City

Related

Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital
News 7 hours ago

Dublin Fire Brigade hit with rocks while they attempted to extinguish bonfire blaze in capital

By: Jack Beresford

FIFTH person arrested in Dublin in connection with deaths of 39 migrants found in Essex lorry
News 7 hours ago

FIFTH person arrested in Dublin in connection with deaths of 39 migrants found in Essex lorry

By: Harry Brent

Two man escape police custody at hospitals in separate incidents in Limerick and Dublin
News 3 days ago

Two man escape police custody at hospitals in separate incidents in Limerick and Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Margaret Thatcher planned to create 'no man's land' on Irish border - new book reveals
News 32 minutes ago

Margaret Thatcher planned to create 'no man's land' on Irish border - new book reveals

By: Harry Brent

Sanctuary appeal for help to save 'mistreated and depressed' donkey from a lifetime of blindness
News 1 hour ago

Sanctuary appeal for help to save 'mistreated and depressed' donkey from a lifetime of blindness

By: Rachael O'Connor

Steve Martin and Martin Short lift the lid on their Irish roots
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Steve Martin and Martin Short lift the lid on their Irish roots

By: Jack Beresford

Cork hotel manager responds brilliantly to one-star review complaining about 'lack of daylight' in room
News 1 hour ago

Cork hotel manager responds brilliantly to one-star review complaining about 'lack of daylight' in room

By: Harry Brent

Laura Whitmore makes screenwriting debut as Irish Film Festival London returns
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Laura Whitmore makes screenwriting debut as Irish Film Festival London returns

By: Clare McCarthy