Dublin suburb ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world
News

Dublin suburb ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

A DUBLIN suburb has been named among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Phibsborough , which is known for its striking Victorian redbrick architecture and appealing mix of trendy bars, bistros and theatre experiences has long proven a popular destination for young Dubliners.

Boasting artsy cafes, classic Irish pubs and vibrant music scene, the area’s Blessington Street Basin is also a popular green space for people in the city.

Phibsborough was named 27th on the Time Out Magazine list of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

It represented Ireland’s only entry on the list, with Stoneybatter, which featured on last year’s ranking, failing to make the cut this time around.

The magazine was full of praise for this distinctive corner of Dublin.

Advertisement

"Combining old-school charm and contemporary buzz, Phibsborough feels at once lived-in and lively,” the review read.

The Esquerra de l’Eixample district in Barcelona took top spot this time around followed by Downtown LA and Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong.

Dennistoun in Glasgow proved to be the UK’s top performer, ranking eighth on the popilar list.

London's famous Soho district was the best-placed English entry, though it only managed to make 31st on the list, four spots behind Phibsborough.

See More: Dublin, Phibsborough, Timeout

Related

Ireland may introduce €50 fines for not wearing masks and €200 penalties for leaving county
News 2 hours ago

Ireland may introduce €50 fines for not wearing masks and €200 penalties for leaving county

By: Jack Beresford

In pictures: Breathtaking scenes as Dublin lights up red for Fire Safety Week
News 1 day ago

In pictures: Breathtaking scenes as Dublin lights up red for Fire Safety Week

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 13-year-old from Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Latest

US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters indicted
News 17 minutes ago

US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters indicted

By: Jack Beresford

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 47 minutes ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash
News 1 hour ago

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash

By: Rachael O'Connor

Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs
News 1 hour ago

Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs

By: Harry Brent

Donald Trump censored over Facebook and Twitter posts claiming flu is deadlier than coronavirus'
News 2 hours ago

Donald Trump censored over Facebook and Twitter posts claiming flu is deadlier than coronavirus'

By: Jack Beresford