Dublin suburb ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

A DUBLIN suburb has been named among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Phibsborough , which is known for its striking Victorian redbrick architecture and appealing mix of trendy bars, bistros and theatre experiences has long proven a popular destination for young Dubliners.

Boasting artsy cafes, classic Irish pubs and vibrant music scene, the area’s Blessington Street Basin is also a popular green space for people in the city.

Phibsborough was named 27th on the Time Out Magazine list of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

It represented Ireland’s only entry on the list, with Stoneybatter, which featured on last year’s ranking, failing to make the cut this time around.

The magazine was full of praise for this distinctive corner of Dublin.

"Combining old-school charm and contemporary buzz, Phibsborough feels at once lived-in and lively,” the review read.

The Esquerra de l’Eixample district in Barcelona took top spot this time around followed by Downtown LA and Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong.

Dennistoun in Glasgow proved to be the UK’s top performer, ranking eighth on the popilar list.

London's famous Soho district was the best-placed English entry, though it only managed to make 31st on the list, four spots behind Phibsborough.