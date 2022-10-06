Dublin woman arrested in South Africa over murders of two Irish friends in 2014
News

Dublin woman arrested in South Africa over murders of two Irish friends in 2014

Eoin O'Connor and Anthony Keegan

AN IRISH woman has been arrested in South Africa as part of an investigation into the murders of two Irish men in Ireland in 2014.

42-year-old Ruth Lawrence was detained in Bloemfontein by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team after Interpol issued an arrest warrant, said South African police.

They were reportedly discovered wrapped in plastic sheeting and buried in a shallow grave.

South African police said that after the killings, the suspect left Ireland.

A statement from the South African police service said:

"A 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday 4 October 2022 by the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team, together with SAPS Flying Squad and SAPS 10111, all based in Bloemfontein.

"Her arrest comes after Interpol issued a warrant of arrest against her regarding the murder of Eoin O'Connor and Anthony Keegan who were found murdered in Ireland in 2014. After the murder of the deceased persons, the suspect then fled the country."

It added:

"Information was received on Wednesday, 28 September 2022, about the suspect being located in Bloemfontein. The police followed up on the information and arrested the suspect in Pellisier, Bloemfontein."

